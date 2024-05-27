Save 100 beds hospital in Alampur, People urges the Collector

Gadwal: The poor people in Gadwal district, urged the district Collector BM Santhosh to save the 100 beds hospital in Alampur Chourasta.

A large-scale theft of medical supplies at the hundred-bed hospital in Alampur constituency has raised serious concerns among the local population. This hospital, seen as a beacon of hope for many, remains non-operational even six months after the opening, causing immense hardship, particularly for the poor.

The community is frustrated with the ruling party, which has consistently promised to prioritize healthcare but has failed to deliver. The lack of a functioning hospital is particularly worrying with the upcoming rainy season, which often brings seasonal diseases. The inaction by the District Medical Officer and the silence of Collector Santhosh, known for his stance against injustice, have only added to the frustration.

Residents are questioning why neither the authorities nor the public associations and political parties have taken any significant steps to address this issue. They demand that the Collector intervene urgently to reopen the hospital and ensure that it serves the community as intended. Ignoring such a significant problem is seen as tacit support for wrongdoing, and there is a growing call for accountability and action.

In light of these concerns, the following steps are essential:

1. Immediate Investigation: Launch a thorough investigation into the theft to bring the perpetrators to justice and recover the stolen supplies.

2. Reopen the Hospital: Prioritize the reopening of the hospital to provide much-needed healthcare services, especially with the rainy season approaching.

3. Public Accountability: Authorities, including the Collector and the District Medical Officer, should address the public, explaining the delays and outlining steps to rectify the situation.

4. Security Enhancements: Implement robust security measures to prevent future thefts and ensure the hospital's resources are protected.

5. Community Involvement: Engage with community leaders and associations to restore trust and ensure transparency in the hospital’s operations.

The people of Alampur deserve better healthcare services, and it is crucial for the authorities to act swiftly to meet these needs and restore faith in the system.