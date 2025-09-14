SBIT hosts LinkedIn awareness prog for freshers
Khammam:Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) organised a LinkedIn awareness seminar in collaboration with iLearn Training Organisation to promote early professional development among first-year engineering students.
SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna stressed on the importance of building a digital profile from the beginning of their academic journey. iLearn COO Sriram guided students on creating LinkedIn portfolios, uploading certifications, and showcasing projects.
