SBIT hosts LinkedIn awareness prog for freshers

Khammam:Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) organised a LinkedIn awareness seminar in collaboration with iLearn Training Organisation to promote early professional development among first-year engineering students.

SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna stressed on the importance of building a digital profile from the beginning of their academic journey. iLearn COO Sriram guided students on creating LinkedIn portfolios, uploading certifications, and showcasing projects.

