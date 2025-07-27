Live
- PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Mansa Devi stampede
- Fed meet, Q1 earnings, economic data to drive stock markets next week
- Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts
- Two major wildfires force mass evacuations in Turkey
- BJP’s betrayal of Backward Classes
- National Industries Research and Development Council (NIRDC) Inaugurates South India Regional Office in Bengaluru
- Nimmala Ramanaidu offers prayers at Tirumala, says prayed for completion of Amaravati and Polavaram
- Mansa Devi stampede: U'khand CM Dhami expresses distress, says closely monitoring situation
- Grit: The power of passion and perseverance
- Trump warning against hiring Indians is disgusting
SBIT student secures national rank in Infosys springboard prog
Highlights
Jampala Sindhu, a first-year student at SBIT college, has achieved national recognition by securing the second position in the Infosys Springboard certification programme.
Khammam: Jampala Sindhu, a first-year student at SBIT college, has achieved national recognition by securing the second position in the Infosys Springboard certification programme. She completed 148 certifications, making her one of the top performers across the country.
Sindhu was felicitated by the college management in the presence of academic directors and department heads for bringing national acclaim to the institution.
The accomplishment comes under the institute’s ongoing collaboration with Infosys, which provides students with access to the Springboard online learning platform. College Chairman Gundala Krishna stated that students were encouraged to begin skill development even before the start of their academic sessions.
Next Story