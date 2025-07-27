SBIT student secures national rank in Infosys springboard prog

Khammam: Jampala Sindhu, a first-year student at SBIT college, has achieved national recognition by securing the second position in the Infosys Springboard certification programme. She completed 148 certifications, making her one of the top performers across the country.

Sindhu was felicitated by the college management in the presence of academic directors and department heads for bringing national acclaim to the institution.

The accomplishment comes under the institute’s ongoing collaboration with Infosys, which provides students with access to the Springboard online learning platform. College Chairman Gundala Krishna stated that students were encouraged to begin skill development even before the start of their academic sessions.