SC Gurukul Girls feted on their success in IIT, NIT

Nalgonda: District SC Gurukul Regional coordinator H Aruna Kumari in a press statement informed that three inter students of 2020-21 class of SC Gurukul, GV Gudem of Nalgonda have shown their mettle in the IIT entrance exam and got seat in the prestigious colleges.

In her statement, she mentioned that Murchapotula Harika got ECE in IIT Bhubaneswar, Maduri Chandana got Civil in IIT Gandhinagar, whereas, Mamidi Swahi got Mechanical in NIT in Andhra Pradesh.

To encourage more students, SC Gurukul school secretary Ronal Ross issued Rs 50,000 cheques to two students and RS 40,000 for the other girl. RCO Aruna Kumari handed over the cheques to three successful students in IIT and NIT. She appreciated Pravallika who got medicine seat in Mallareddy institute of medical sciences in Hyderabad and handed over financial aid cheque of Rs 70,000 provided by NRI Datla Chandana and Prabhakar with the mediation of Nestam Society president Tirumala Venu. In this programme, College principal Neeraja, lecturers and staff participated.