‘SC orders not a bar on Guv’s quota on MLC appointments’

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday once again clarified that its orders do not pose any obstacle to the appointment of Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota in Telangana. The clarification is expected to pave the way for the Governor to take a decision on the names—Prof M Kodandaram and Mohd Azharuddin, recommended by the state cabinet.

The apex court observed that it had already made its position clear in its interim order dated August 13 last year, stating that the Governor is free to act in accordance with the recommendations of the state cabinet.

The observation was made by a bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath while hearing a vacate petition filed by former MLC Amir Ali Khan, seeking to lift the orders issued in connection with his election. The court directed that Amir Ali Khan’s petition be tagged with the main petition filed by Dasoju Shravan and adjourned the matter to March 19 for further hearing.

The controversy dates back to 2023, when the Telangana cabinet, chaired by then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, recommended the names of Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana for nomination as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. However, the then Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan rejected the nominations, citing their political affiliations and stating that they did not fulfil the criteria laid down under Article 171(5) of the Constitution. After the Congress government assumed office in 2024, the state cabinet recommended the names of Prof M Kodandaram and journalist Amir Ali Khan for the two Governor’s quota MLC seats, which were subsequently approved by the Governor.

Challenging these appointments, Dasoju Shravan and Kurra Satyanarayana first approached the Telangana High Court and later the Supreme Court. On August 13, 2025, the apex court set aside the appointments of Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan, clarifying that the two MLC positions would be filled subject to further orders. While hearing Amir Ali Khan’s plea on Tuesday, the Supreme Court reiterated that its earlier directions were not intended to hinder or stall the selection of Governor’s quota MLCs in Telangana.