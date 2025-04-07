Scam Exposed: Youth Duped by Fake Hair Regrowth Claims in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: A scam has come to light in Hyderabad's Old City, where hundreds of young men were reportedly duped with false promises of hair regrowth. The incident centres around a salon in Fateh Darwaza, where a so-called ‘miracle treatment’ was widely promoted through social media.

According to reports, the salon claimed it could regrow hair even on bald scalps. The campaign gained momentum after it was falsely advertised that a former Bigg Boss contestant from Delhi had benefitted from the treatment. Videos and images went viral, drawing large crowds to the salon, now popularly referred to as the “Bigg Boss Salon.”

Desperate for results, many young men shaved their heads and underwent the treatment, which involved the application of unknown chemical substances. The procedure was administered by a man believed to be a lawyer, who reportedly has no medical training.

Soon after the treatment, several individuals began experiencing severe side effects, including rashes, burns, and infections. Many victims are now seeking treatment in local hospitals, raising serious concerns about the safety and legality of the substances used.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter. The local police have received multiple complaints, and the salon has been temporarily shut down. Medical experts have warned the public to avoid unverified cosmetic treatments and urged them to consult certified dermatologists for hair loss issues.

This incident has sparked outrage among the youth and their families, many of whom feel they were exploited both emotionally and financially. Further legal action is expected once forensic tests confirm the nature of the chemicals used. The case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of falling for unverified medical claims on social media.