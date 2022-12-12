SCCL GM reviews arrangements for foundation day fete 

Kothagudem: K Basavaiah, general manager (Personal) at Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), reviewed the arrangements being made for the company's foundation day to be held on December 23, with all the officers in his chamber, here on Sunday.

He said the company is planning the celebrate the event grandly at the Prakasham stadium and discussed various arrangements being made for the programme. He asked the officials to provide a detailed list of the programmes. He informed, the programmes will commence after the hoisting of the company flag by the chairman and managing director.

He said all the departments are preparing to display their stalls and also setting up food stalls during the event. He also asked the officials to setup all the arrangements for the family members of company employees and town people to attend the programme.