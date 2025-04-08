Schemes initiated by KCR speak volumes

Warangal: Despite losing the Assembly elections in 2023, the truth is that the BRS has a huge following in Telangana, former minister Errabelli Dayakar said. Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the grand success of the party’s Silver Jubilee Formation Day near Elkathurthy, 15 kms from Hanumakonda on April 27, Errabelli said that the onus is on all the party workers.

“The welfare schemes and developmental programmes initiated by KCR speak volumes, hence, the cadre need not have to keep themselves on toes. All that they have to do is reach out to the people, exposing the failures of the Congress Government,” Errabelli said. Congress made some improbable promises and will pay for it.

KCR made all tandas gram panchayats, but the Congress Government is not ready to pay the bills, Errabelli criticised.