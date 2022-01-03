  • Menu
Schools, colleges in Telangana to be closed from Jan 8 to 16

K Chandrashekar Rao
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed all the educational institutions in the state to remain closed from January 7 to 15

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed all the educational institutions in the state to remain closed from January 8 to 16. Accordingly, all the schools and colleges will be givenholidays for a week.

The decision has been taken by the Chief Minister on Monday during a review meeting with the health department.

