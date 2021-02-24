Schools for classes 6,7,8 reopen in Telangana today

All the government and private schools for Classes 6, 7 and 8 were reopened today across Telangana. The decision of reopening the schools was announced on Tuesday by the education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy after the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao approved the proposal of the education department.

Accordingly, all the schools were directed to begin classes for the students from February 24 to February 1. The school managements were asked to follow the precautionary measures similarly when conducting classes for Class 9 and 10 students.

The students should seek permission from their parents to attend the physical classes. A total of 17.10 lakh students were present in Class 6,7,8 across the state.

On the instructions of the education minister, principal secretary of education Chitra Ramachandran and director of school education Devasena held a review meeting on Tuesday on the reopening of schools.

Although the government asked the schools to begin the classes by March 1, no specific date has been given. While some schools were reopened today, few are making arrangements to conduct the physical classes by abiding COVID-19 protocol.