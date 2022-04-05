Schools set for upgradation in Mahbubabad

Mahabubabad: Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme, aimed at strengthening the infrastructure in schools across Telangana is set to bring in metamorphic change in education, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Launching the programme along with Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod at Kantayapalem primary school under Thorrur mandal on Tuesday, he said that the government would spend Rs 21 lakh to ensure proper infrastructure such as toilets, electricity supply, digital classes, dining hall etc. He said that the government was committed to improving the infrastructural facilities in the State-run schools under the programme.

In all, the government will develop 26,000 government schools with an outlay of Rs7,289 crore in three phases. In the first phase, 9,123 schools will be developed by providing 12 different facilities with a cost of Rs 3,497 crore by June. He said that 104 schools in Palakurthy constituency will be covered under the programme this year.

"No other State in the country, whether they are ruled by BJP or Congress, is implementing as many welfare and developmental programmes as Telangana has initiated," Errabelli said. He said that NTR and KCR are his favourite leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyavathi Rathod said that Telangana Government was implementing welfare schemes with Rs 95,000 crore. "The aim of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to impart education on par with the corporate," Rathod said.

Mahabubabad District Collector K Shashanka said that 300 schools have been selected under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme. Stating that he had studied in State-run educational institutions, Shashanka advised students to excel in their academics by making use of facilities provided by the government. Later, the ministers distributed cheques of Kalyana Laxmi and CMRF assistance to the beneficiaries. Zilla parishad chairperson A Bindu, trainee collector Abhishek Agastya and Kantayapalem sarpanch Naredla Sripal Reddy were among others present.