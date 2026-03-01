Science Fair “Science Sparks” Unveiled to Nurture Hidden Creativity in Students at Sreenidhi Global School

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Global School hosted its annual Science Fair titled “Science Sparks” on Saturday at its campus in Chintal, Padma Nagar Phase II, Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by Chairman Dr. Nallapati Venkateswara Rao, along with School President Mrs. Nallapati Rajeswari and Principal Mrs. Komala Devi.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Nallapati Venkateswara Rao stated that the primary objective of organizing the Science Fair is to identify and nurture the hidden creativity of students and to shape them into future scientists and innovators.

The exhibition served as a vibrant platform for students to showcase their innovative thinking, creativity, and scientific temperament. Students presented a wide range of projects focusing on socially relevant themes, environmental conservation, technological advancements, and practical scientific applications. The exhibits reflected thoughtful research, originality, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

The “Science Sparks” celebration turned into a visual and intellectual treat, highlighting young minds engaged in brainstorming, experimentation, and innovation. The school organizes this event annually to encourage scientific inquiry, boost confidence, and foster a research-oriented mindset among students.

Parents and teachers actively participated in the event and appreciated the remarkable efforts of the students. The management expressed satisfaction with the enthusiastic response and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting experiential learning and holistic development.