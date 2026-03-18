Scindia launches 24 Speed Post, promises nationwide rollout

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Tuesday said that India Post remains committed to serving every citizen across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the 24 Speed Post service at Rang Bhawan Auditorium, Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi, he said the department’s slogan, “Dak Seva, Jan Seva,” reflects its commitment to millions of customers worldwide.

He said the 24 Speed Post service offers next-day guaranteed delivery for urgent and time-sensitive consignments. In the first phase, the service will be introduced in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Scindia added that, along with 24 Speed Post, the department is also introducing 48 Speed Post and 24 Speed Post Parcel services. “Our value proposition is simple — what India Post promises, it delivers,” he said.

Highlighting the department’s vast reach, the Minister said that India Post serves over 6.5 lakh villages through 1.65 lakh post offices, with a strong network of Grameen Dak Sevaks. “Where roads reach, my ‘dak’ reaches; during natural calamities, the ‘dak’ reaches; in moments of joy, the ‘dak’ reaches,” he remarked.

Calling it a phase of renewal, he said India Post is reinventing itself for a new journey from Amrit Kaal to Shatabdi Kaal, with enhanced services such as door-to-door delivery, specialised packaging, real-time tracking, and even Sunday deliveries. He assured that the service, currently launched in six cities, will be expanded nationwide by March 31, 2027.

Referring to the growth of e-commerce, Scindia noted that India’s market, currently valued at Rs 11 lakh crore, is expected to reach Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030, and said India Post is well-prepared to meet this demand. He emphasised that the country’s progress depends on three pillars — connectivity, credibility, and confidence.

Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, who also addressed the event, congratulated the department for aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision. He added that business customers will benefit from features such as book now, pay later, centralised billing, pickup services, and volume-based discounts.

He said the department is working to build strong partnerships with e-commerce players so that India Post becomes a preferred delivery partner.