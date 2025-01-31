Live
- Green Careers 2030: Emerging Opportunities for Study Abroad Graduates
- Fatima Sana Sheikh opens up about casting couch incidents in south film industry
- The dark influence of violent movies on society
- Apple Intelligence to Debut in India This April, Confirms Tim Cook
- Budget 2025 - A catalyst for cybersecurity skill sevelopment in India
- How budget 2025 can address India’s skill gap
- ‘Biscope 2025’ Showcases Creative Brilliance at Suchitra Academy
- Acer Electric Expands in Hyderabad with New Nagole Showroom
- Vernon Skin Clinic Marks 10 Years of Excellence with Grand Expansion
- New Osmania General Hospital to Be Built at Goshamahal with Modern Facilities and 2,000 Beds
Just In
SCR announces temporary stoppage of trains at Vikarabad rly station
In view of the International Spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar and Timmapur stations from February 1 to 3, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run a few trains that will provide a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vikarabad railway station.
Hyderabad : In view of the International Spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar and Timmapur stations from February 1 to 3, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run a few trains that will provide a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vikarabad railway station.
The stoppage of trains at Vikarabad includes train no 11019 (CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar), which will be halting from 1:59 pm to 2 pm, and train no-22717 (Rajkot-Secunderabad), which will be halting from 5:09 am to 5:10 am, with the journey commencing from the originating station from January 31. Train no- 11020 (Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai) will be halting from 12:24 pm to 12:25 pm, and train no-22718 (Secunderabad-Rajkot) will be halting from 4:19 pm to 4:20, from February 3 to 4.