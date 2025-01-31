SCR announces temporary stoppage of trains at Vikarabad rly station

Hyderabad : In view of the International Spiritual gathering at Kanha Shantivanam near Shadnagar and Timmapur stations from February 1 to 3, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to run a few trains that will provide a one-minute temporary stoppage at Vikarabad railway station.

The stoppage of trains at Vikarabad includes train no 11019 (CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar), which will be halting from 1:59 pm to 2 pm, and train no-22717 (Rajkot-Secunderabad), which will be halting from 5:09 am to 5:10 am, with the journey commencing from the originating station from January 31. Train no- 11020 (Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai) will be halting from 12:24 pm to 12:25 pm, and train no-22718 (Secunderabad-Rajkot) will be halting from 4:19 pm to 4:20, from February 3 to 4.