SCR boosts winter readiness with intensive safety audit

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has carried out an extensive safety check ahead of winter, aiming to ensure reliable train operations and prevent equipment failures during the high-risk season. The review was held to examine why certain safety challenges occur in winter and to ensure that all crucial railway resources and equipment remain in optimal condition.

The safety meeting was chaired in Secunderabad by Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager, who assessed the overall preparedness of all six divisions through a video conference.

He underlined that winter often brings visibility issues, equipment strain and operational delays, making it essential for departments to tighten monitoring and follow time-tested railway safety principles. He stressed the need for detailed root-cause analysis for every incident or irregularity, urging crew management teams, gatemen and shunting staff to maintain heightened vigilance. Officials were instructed to closely monitor critical assets, including track condition, signalling systems and reliability of safety-related equipment. He also emphasised effective use of GPS trackers in field operations to improve accuracy and strengthen safety standards. During the meeting, 16 railway employees from various divisions received the Employee of the Month safety awards for their exemplary service. Awardees included Goods/Train Managers, Loco Pilots, Pointsmen and Track Maintainers whose proactive work helped prevent potential risks.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava said the recognition aims to motivate staff to remain alert and committed to safe train operations throughout the winter season. The review concluded with instructions to maintain continuous supervision and swift corrective action wherever required.