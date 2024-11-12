  • Menu
SCR ferried 3 cr passengers from Oct 1 to Nov 10

SCR ferried 3 cr passengers from Oct 1 to Nov 10
Highlights

Hyderabad: During the period from October 1 to November 10, around three crore passengers travelled from the South Central network to various destinations.

According to SCR officials, to facilitate the passengers travelling during the Dussehra, Deepavali, and Chhath Puja periods, SCR operated around 860 additional trips of special trains to cater to the needs of extra rush in October and November 2024. This is 37 per cent higher when compared to the 626 special trains operated during the corresponding period of the previous year.

