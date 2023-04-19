SCR introduces summer special trains between Sec'bad-Danapur

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway to run summer special trains between Secunderabad–Danapur- Secunderabad.

Train no -03226(Secunderabad - Danapur) will depart from Secunderabad at 10 am and will arrive at Danapur at 7 pm and date of the journey is from May 7 to July 2.

Train no -03225(Danapur - Secunderabad) will depart from Danapur at 9.50 pm and will arrive at Secunderabad at 4.40 am and date of the journey from May 4 to June 29.