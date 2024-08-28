Live
SCR presents ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday presented ‘Man of the Month’ safety awards to 11 employees for their alertness and dedication to their duties across the SCR zone.
According to SCR officials, the employees belonged to various categories like loco pilots, station masters, technicians, point men, key/gate men, and track maintainers. The ‘Man of the Month’ awards were presented to employees across various divisions, including Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Nanded, and Hyderabad.
Later, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, conducted a detailed review of train operation safety across the zone. He assessed the status of various safety drives and advised officials to address and rectify any deficiencies as soon as possible. He also reiterated that the supervisors should regularly conduct counselling sessions with loco pilots and assistant loco pilots and advise them to ensure strict compliance with safety procedures and avoid using any shortcuts.