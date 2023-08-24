  • Menu
SCR to cancel a few trains

SCR to cancel a few trains
Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works in Powarkheda in connection with

Powarkheda–Jujharpur flyover in Itarsi–Bhopal section of West Central Railway, South Central Railway to temporarily cancel a few trains. Train no 07115 (Hyderabad–Jaipur), service will be cancelled on August 25 and train no 07116 (Jaipur-Hyderabad) service will be cancelled on August 27.

