Live
- Chandrayaan-3 success celebrated in Guntur city
- Vijayawada: Chandrayaan-3 an invaluable milestone
- AP Chambers appeals to CS to withdraw life tax on EVs
- Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people
- Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: Special roads to prevent traffic problems on Ratnagiri Hill
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 24, 2023
- Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy
- Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations
- Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Will Sayanna’s goodwill help Nandita?
Just In
SCR to cancel a few trains
Highlights
Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works in Powarkheda in connection withPowarkheda–Jujharpur flyover in Itarsi–Bhopal section of West Central...
Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works in Powarkheda in connection with
Powarkheda–Jujharpur flyover in Itarsi–Bhopal section of West Central Railway, South Central Railway to temporarily cancel a few trains. Train no 07115 (Hyderabad–Jaipur), service will be cancelled on August 25 and train no 07116 (Jaipur-Hyderabad) service will be cancelled on August 27.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS