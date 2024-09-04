SCR to cancel a few trains

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations, the South Central Railway has cancelled some trains going from Secunderabad to Gudur.

Train no- 12710 (Secunderabad - Gudur) services have been temporarily cancelled on September 4. Train no -18046 (Hyderabad-Shalaimar) which was earlier cancelled is now restored and rescheduled by 180 minutes. It will leave Hyderabad at 11:00 am instead of 8 am.

