Live
- Atishi opens new academic blocks of govt school in Delhi’s Seemapuri
- YouTube Channels and Anchors Help with Flood Relief in Telugu States
- GHMC out to swat mosquito menace; set to clear trash in city lakes, drains
- Telangana Edu Commission constituted
- TG floods: Congress slams KCR’s indifference
- Dereliction Of Duty: SI, constable, two home guards suspended
- CM felicitates cops for rescuing people from floodwaters
- CBSE conducts surprise inspections at 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan
- Collector emphasises nutritious midday meals for schoolchildren
- RR Collector holds review meet on rain damage
Just In
SCR to cancel a few trains
Highlights
Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations, the South Central Railway has cancelled some trains going from Secunderabad to Gudur.
Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations, the South Central Railway has cancelled some trains going from Secunderabad to Gudur.
Train no- 12710 (Secunderabad - Gudur) services have been temporarily cancelled on September 4. Train no -18046 (Hyderabad-Shalaimar) which was earlier cancelled is now restored and rescheduled by 180 minutes. It will leave Hyderabad at 11:00 am instead of 8 am.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS