SCR to run Dussehra special trains between Hyderabad to Cuttack

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Dussehra season South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad – Cuttack.

Train no 07165 (Hyderabad – Cuttack) will depart on October 24 from Hyderabad at 8:10 pm and arrive at Cuttack at 5.45 pm, the next day. Train no 07166 (Cuttack-Hyderabad) will depart on October 25 from Cuttack at 11:30 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 9 pm, the next.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions.