  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR to run Dussehra special trains between Hyderabad to Cuttack

Special train services extended to clear Dasara rush
x

Special train services extended to clear Dasara rush

Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Dussehra season South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad – Cuttack.Train...

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Dussehra season South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad – Cuttack.

Train no 07165 (Hyderabad – Cuttack) will depart on October 24 from Hyderabad at 8:10 pm and arrive at Cuttack at 5.45 pm, the next day. Train no 07166 (Cuttack-Hyderabad) will depart on October 25 from Cuttack at 11:30 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 9 pm, the next.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both the directions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X