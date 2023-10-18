SCR to run Dussehra special trains between various destinations

Live
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Dussehra season South Central Railway (SCR) runs special trains between various destinations.
Train no 07041 (Secunderabad–Tirupati) will depart on October 19 from Secunderabad at 9 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 9 am on the next day. Train no 07042 (Tirupati-Secunderabad) will depart on October 20 from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 9:30 am on the next day.
These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road (Train No 07042 only), Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. Train no 07065 (Secunderabad – Kakinada Town) will depart on October 23 from Secunderabad at 7 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7:10 am on the next. Train no 07066 (Kakinada Town- Secunderabad) will depart on October 24 from Kakinada Town at 9 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:50 am on the next day. These special trains stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions. These trains consist of first AC cum 2AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second-class and coaches.