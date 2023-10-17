Live
- Our work is our identity, no need for manifesto: Asad
- TNSF urges govt to conduct 3rd phase of Eamcet counselling
- Electoral Bonds: Supreme Court refers case to Constitution Bench
- Petrol, diesel sales fall ahead of festive season
- Prasanna plays down concerns over Naidu’s health
- Ravindra lambasts suppression of people’s rights by state govt
- Telangana to remain secular state: KCR
- Vijayawada: Focus on child marriages, anaemia, SHGs told
- Car became bekar: Rajnath
- Free hostages, UN Chief tells Hamas
Just In
SCR to run festival specials between Sec’bad – Tirupati
Highlights
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the Dussehra season, South Central Railway (SCR) runs special trains between various destinations.Train...
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the Dussehra season, South Central Railway (SCR) runs special trains between various destinations.
Train no 07489 (Secunderabad–Tirupati) will depart on October 21 from Secunderabad at 10:50 pm and will reach Tirupati at 9:30 am.
Train no 07490 (Tirupati-Secunderabad) will depart on October 22 from Tirupati at 4:35 pm and will reach Hyderabad at 4:50 am.
These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS