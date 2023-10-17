SCR to run festival specials between Sec’bad – Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during the Dussehra season, South Central Railway (SCR) runs special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07489 (Secunderabad–Tirupati) will depart on October 21 from Secunderabad at 10:50 pm and will reach Tirupati at 9:30 am.

Train no 07490 (Tirupati-Secunderabad) will depart on October 22 from Tirupati at 4:35 pm and will reach Hyderabad at 4:50 am.

These special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy Road, Gadwal, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.