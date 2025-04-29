SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will extend the run of special trains between Charlapalli – Kakinada Town and Charlapalli – Narsapur. Train no-07031 (Charlapalli – Kakinada Road) will depart from Charlapalli at 7:20 pm and reach Kakinada Town at 4:30 am from May 2 to June 27.

Train no -07032 (Kakinada Road - Charlapalli) will depart from Kakinada Road at 6:55 pm and reach Charlapalli at 6:50 am from May 4 to June 29. These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train no-07033 (Charlapalli – Narsapur) will depart from Charlapalli at 7:15 pm and reach Narsapur at 5:50 am from May 2 and June 27. Train no-07034 (Narsapur – Charlapalli) will depart from Narsapur at 8 pm and reach Charlapalli at 8 am from May 4 and June 29 These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Viravasaram and Palakollu stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches.