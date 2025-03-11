SCR to run special trains between Bhubaneswar-Cherlapalli

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli – Bhubaneswar.

Train no-08479 (Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli) will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12.10 am and will arrive at Cherlapalli at 7.50 pm and date of journey is on March 10, 17 and 24. Train no-08480 (Cherlapalli -Bhubaneswar) will depart from Cherlapalli at 9.50 am and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 6.10 am and date of journey is on March 11, 18 and 25.

Enroute, these special trains will also stop at Khurda Raod, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Ankapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Nadikudi, Miryalguda and Nalgonda station in both directions. These trains consist of 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper and General Second-class coaches.