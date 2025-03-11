Live
- AP assembly session: Nara Lokesh announces plans for 125 special needs schools in the state
- Man Arrested with Fake Indian Passport at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
- 38 Holi 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Captions & Messages: Celebrate the Festival of Colours
- Indian Army organises free medical camp in Akhnoor's remote village
- Armenian Foreign Minister thanks EAM Jaishankar for warm welcome
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
Just In
SCR to run special trains between Bhubaneswar-Cherlapalli
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli –...
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli – Bhubaneswar.
Train no-08479 (Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli) will depart from Bhubaneswar at 12.10 am and will arrive at Cherlapalli at 7.50 pm and date of journey is on March 10, 17 and 24. Train no-08480 (Cherlapalli -Bhubaneswar) will depart from Cherlapalli at 9.50 am and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 6.10 am and date of journey is on March 11, 18 and 25.
Enroute, these special trains will also stop at Khurda Raod, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Ankapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Nadikudi, Miryalguda and Nalgonda station in both directions. These trains consist of 2nd AC, 3rd AC, Sleeper and General Second-class coaches.