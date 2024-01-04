Live
SCR to run special trains between various destinations
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sankranti special trains between various destinations.
Train no 02764 (Hyderabad-Tirupati) will depart from Hyderabad at 6:40 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 6:45 am on the next day and date of the journey from January 10 to 17. Train no 02763 (Tirupati-Hyderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 5:15 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 5:55 am on the next day. The date of the journey is January 11 and 18.
Train no 07271 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart on January 12 from Secunderabad at 9 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 8 am on the next day. Train no 07272 (Kakinada Town-Secunderabad) will depart on January 13 from Kakinada Town at 9:10 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:30 am on the next day.
These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, and Renigunta stations in both directions.
This special train will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry, and Samalkot stations.
These trains consist of first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.