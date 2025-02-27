Scramble for NREGA job cards in villages

Gadwal: The Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa scheme has created significant momentum in employment guarantee scheme (NREGA) works across villages. The government’s stipulation that beneficiaries must complete at least 20 days of work under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) to qualify for financial assistance has driven labourers to seek out job opportunities actively.

Previously, village secretaries had to repeatedly urge people to participate in NREGA work, often receiving little response. There were even cases where officials threatened to cancel job cards if workers failed to attend. However, the situation has now completely reversed, with laborers eagerly seeking out work to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the financial aid.

The Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa scheme was launched to provide`12,000 in financial aid to landless families. However, the government has set a requirement that beneficiaries must hold an active NREGA job card and have completed a minimum of 20 working days. According to government estimates, around five lakh families in the state are eligible for this scheme.

As part of the first phase, the government has deposited`320 crore directly into the bank accounts of qualifying individuals. However, due to various reasons, many people in villages failed to complete the required 20 days of work, making them ineligible for the benefit. Consequently, many are now rushing to NREGA works, hoping to qualify for the scheme in the next financial year. Additionally, several families are applying for separate job cards by citing reasons such as marriage, with newly married couples seeking independent job cards. Many parents are even advising their adult children to apply separately, arguing that landless individuals are eligible for additional job cards. Given the surge in applications, the Rural Development Department is considering issuing new job cards in the upcoming financial year. Compared to the previous financial year, the number of workdays registered under NREGA has increased significantly since October. Officials estimate that more workdays will be recorded in the current financial year than in the previous year. For 2024-25, the central government has sanctioned 12 crore workdays for Telangana. As of February 24, 2025, 10.81 crore workdays have already been completed. Since NREGA is a legal guarantee, there is no upper limit on workdays per worker, and the central government is responsible for wage payments. Workers can continue to work until the end of March and earn wages accordingly.