Scribes file complaint against executing agency of cable-stayed bridge

Karimnagar: The Journalists of Karimnagar town filed a complaint against the executing agency of the cable stayed bridge with the Karimnagar ACP Narender on Sunday evening. Following indications that the approach road leading to the cable-stayed bridge was sinking and that sidewall fractures were appearing; video journalists and other outlets went to the bridge site on Sunday to take footage for news stories. Some people who were allegedly from the executing agency had apparently come at the scene as the media was filming the events. They allegedly used foul language, threatened the video journalists with attacks, and tried to seize their video cameras, but they managed to flee.

The journalists of Karimnagar town filed a complaint with Karimnagar ACP Narender seeking serious punishment against the individuals at the cable-stayed bridge for threatening journalists. They denounce the stubborn attitude of the

executing agency of the cable-stayed bridge for threatening and terrorising the media. The ACP had promised to look into the issue and offer the full support to the journalists.