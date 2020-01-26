SDLCE made rapid strides: Prof Veeranna

Hanamkonda: The School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) of Kakatiya University (KU) is gearing up to bring revolutionary changes in the distant mode education, its Director Prof Guguloth Veeranna said, addressing a gathering after hoisting the tricolour on the occasion of 71st Republic Day here on Sunday.

Referring to the growth of the SDLCE, Prof Veeranna said that they have been providing education to nearly 50,000 students every year. He said that SDLCE has a rich history of catering to the needs of disadvantaged groups living in remote and rural areas, working people, housewives and other adults who wish to upgrade or acquire knowledge and skills. "As per the guidelines of the UGC, the SDLCE has made available the details of its faculty and students online," he said. The SDLCE has established an Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), he added.

Prof Veeranna said that from the academic year that begins in July and August, the SDLCE is to implement semester system in all the courses it offers. Due to concerted effort of the SDLCE staff and the study centres, the number of admissions in undergraduate and postgraduate courses went up significantly, this despite the economic slowdown, he said.

