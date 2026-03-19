SEC inspects EVM storage security at Chudi Bazar godown

State Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy inspected the Electronic Voting Machine godown in Hyderabad's Chudi Bazar on Wednesday. He reviewed stringent security measures, including 24-hour surveillance, ventilation, and strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines.

Accompanied by GHMC additional commissioner Chandrakala and political representatives, he also examined fire safety arrangements and uninterrupted power backup systems.

These checks ensure the integrity of the machines and full compliance with electoral regulations. The inspection highlights the administration's commitment to maintaining a secure and transparent voting infrastructure.