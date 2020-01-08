SEC notifies municipal polls

Hyderabad: The nomination process for the municipal elections would start from Wednesday as the State Election Commission issued notification for the polls after getting a green signal from the High Court.

The candidates can file nominations from Wednesday. The last date for filing nominations is January 10. Scrutiny of nominations would take place on January 11.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination would be January 14 and the Commission would be publishing the final list of contesting candidates on the same day.

Polling would be held on January 22 and repolling will be taken up if needed on January 24. Counting would take place on January 25.

State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy said that as per the schedule announced earlier the returning officers of the concerned wards would give form 1 notification.

As per the new Municipal Act, there is a provision to go for appeal in case the nomination is rejected.

The appellate authority would dispose of the appeals on January 13. Notification for the ward number 30 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Dabeerpura was also given on Tuesday.

Replying to a question on a few wards in Karimnagar, Nagi Reddy said that the Court has noticed some discrepancies in voters' list.

If rectifications are done, the Commission can issue notification immediately. He said that supplementary list would be attached to the voters' list issued on December 16.