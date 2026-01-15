Forest Fire Risk Prompts Temporary Trekking Ban in Kudremukh Region

Karkala (Udupi district): Amid rising concerns over forest fires, trekking has been temporarily banned across several ecologically sensitive areas under the Kudremukh Wildlife Division to ensure public safety and protect forest wealth.

The restriction covers trekking routes inside the Kudremukh National Park, Someshwara Wildlife Sanctuary and Mookambika Wildlife Sanctuary. The Assistant Conservator of Forests, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, Karkala, has issued an official order enforcing the ban from January 14 until further notice.

Forest department officials said the dry weather conditions prevailing in the region significantly increase the risk of forest fires, which could cause irreversible damage to biodiversity and pose serious threats to trekkers and tourists.

“Trekking activities often involve movement through dense forest areas, and even minor negligence can lead to fires,” an official said, adding that the ban was a preventive step taken in public interest.

Authorities have appealed to tourists, trekking groups and organisers to respect the order and avoid entering restricted zones. Increased monitoring and patrolling will be carried out to ensure compliance.

The department has also cautioned that violators will face strict action under forest and wildlife laws. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with officials and report any suspicious activities or signs of fire immediately.

Officials emphasised that the ban is temporary and will be reviewed based on weather conditions and fire risk assessments in the coming weeks.