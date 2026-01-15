CM Naidu targets land dispute-free AP by 2027

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the state government aims to resolve all land-related problems and make the state free from land disputes by 2027.

Speaking at a press conferenxe held on Thursday evening at his native village Naravaripalle in Chandragiri constituency, the Chief Minister said he has been celebrating the Sankranti festival in his native place for more than ten years to inspire people to stay connected with their roots and work for the development of their birth villages.

He said that his wife had started this tradition nearly 16 years ago, which inspired him to continue it. This, he said, strengthened his determination to do something meaningful for his native place.

From this idea, several welfare and development programmes were launched, including the earlier Janmabhoomi programme and the present initiatives like P4, Margadarsi, and Bangaru Kutumbam, which aim to provide both short-term and long-term benefits to people. He expressed satisfaction over the positive response these programmes are receiving from the public.

The Chief Minister also said that the Swarna Naravaripalle project, launched last year in Naravaripalle and nearby villages such as Kandulavaripalle, Chinnaramaapuram and Rangampeta panchayats, will start showing full results by next year.

On land issues, Chandrababu Naidu said that due to the unplanned actions of the previous government, lakhs of people in the state are facing land-related problems. To address this, the government has started a comprehensive land survey that will continue for one year. Through this survey, land ownership rights of every citizen will be protected, he said.

He added that with the help of modern technology, land records will be made tamper-proof and provided with official state authentication, ensuring that no one can misuse or alter land documents.

Reiterating his commitment, the Chief Minister said his clear goal is to resolve all land-related issues and ensure that there are no land disputes in Andhra Pradesh by 2027.

Chittoor MP D Prasad Rao, Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, and several MLAs from the undivided Chittoor district were present.