Second tranche of loan waiver disbursed, CM says Congress fulfilled promise

Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka together disbursed the second tranche of farmer loan waiver during a program held at assembly premises. The program, which aims to alleviate the burden of debt on farmers, is seen as a major initiative to promote the welfare of the agricultural sector in the state.

Chief Minister Revanth highlighted the commitment of the Congress party to fulfill promises made by leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “We are fulfilling the promises given by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Today, we are fortunate to initiate the debt waiver program, a celebration taking place in the homes of farmers across Telangana,” he stated.

Revanth expressed gratitude for the opportunity to assist farmers, emphasizing that he himself had once been blessed with a loan waiver. K

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka further detailed the financial aspects of the initiative, indicating that Rs. 6,190 crores will be released in the second phase of the loan waiver, benefiting approximately 5.95 lakh farmer families. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had previously announced this loan waiver during a farmer's declaration in Warangal.

Addressing criticism from BRS party leaders, who had questioned the feasibility of a Rs. 2 lakh loan waiver, Bhatti countered, “The Congress government has made it possible.” He reinforced that while the BRS government had only targeted a one lakh loan waiver for electoral gain, the Congress party is fulfilling its commitment of a more substantial debt relief.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that today marks a festive day for the people of Telangana, with farmers rejoicing at the financial relief they are receiving. “The debt waiver has been implemented like never before in the history of the country,” Bhatti remarked, assuring that the government remains in constant contact with bankers to facilitate the process.

With this initiative, the Telangana government aims to foster a supportive environment for farmers, ensuring that they are not only heard but also have their financial constraints alleviated, allowing them to focus on their livelihoods.