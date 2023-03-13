Secretary for State Rice Millers welfare association felicitated

Karimnagar: Annamaneni Sudhakar Rao of 33rd Division Bhagat Nagar area of Karimnagar, was elected as the General Secretary of State Rice Millers Welfare Association on Sunday.

On this occasion City Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with members of Bhagatnagar Welfare Association felicitated Sudhakar Rao.

Members of Bhagatnagar Welfare Association Cheeti Rama Rao, Gaurishetty Manohar Rao, Venkataiah, Gandhi, Harikishan, Sampath Rao, Yashwanth Reddy, Jagadiswara Rao and others participated in this program.