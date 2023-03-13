  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Secretary for State Rice Millers welfare association felicitated

Secretary for State Rice Millers welfare association felicitated
x

Secretary for State Rice Millers welfare association felicitated

Highlights

Annamaneni Sudhakar Rao of 33rd Division Bhagat Nagar area of Karimnagar, was elected as the General Secretary of State Rice Millers Welfare Association on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Annamaneni Sudhakar Rao of 33rd Division Bhagat Nagar area of Karimnagar, was elected as the General Secretary of State Rice Millers Welfare Association on Sunday.

On this occasion City Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with members of Bhagatnagar Welfare Association felicitated Sudhakar Rao.

Members of Bhagatnagar Welfare Association Cheeti Rama Rao, Gaurishetty Manohar Rao, Venkataiah, Gandhi, Harikishan, Sampath Rao, Yashwanth Reddy, Jagadiswara Rao and others participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X