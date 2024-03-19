Secunderabad cantonment BJP leader Ganesh visits Sri Dakshina Kali Temple

Live
Just In
Secunderabad cantonment BJP leader Ganesh has visited the newly constructed Sri Dakshina Kali Temple in Ward-03, Gandhinagar, Double Bedroom Colony under Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency.
During the visit, members of the temple committee expressed their wish for support in the construction of the temple, to which Sri Ganesh promised his assistance. The program was attended by BJP leaders and workers, who showed their support for the development of the temple.
The visit of Sri Ganesh to the Sri Dakshina Kali Temple was a significant event for the residents of the colony, and it highlighted the unity and cooperation within the community. With the support of Sri Ganesh and the BJP leaders, the temple committee is hopeful for the successful completion of the construction project.