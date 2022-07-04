Secunderabad Cantonment Board netizens pour out woes on Twitter

Secunderabad: The issues of the Secunderabad Cantonment residents seem to be never ending. Incomplete development works, mainly road closure, roads filled with potholes, have been plaguing them for decades.

With the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the city, netizens of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) have raised their pleas on Twitter and requested the concerned officials to solve the pending issues. Many locals tweeted highlighting the 'illegal' road closure by the Local Military Authorities, non-increase of width of roads, many roads filled with potholes and other major issues. The major drawback of Secunderabad has been the 'inefficiency of the Central government; the State government never bothered to interfere and redress the issues.

Said Chandar Shekar, secretary, Federation of North Eastern Colonies,"development will happen in Cantonment when there will be a proper connectivity, but the SCB lacks proper connectivity. Twenty-one roads in Cantonment have been closed in spite of the order of the Defence Ministry. But yet roads are not open. The balance roads that are open to the public are not re-carpeted since ages; they lack sufficient lighting. Due to that many commuters are facing hardships. Often LMA imposes restrictions. Therefore, we request the Defence minister to personally inspect the closed roads and resolve this issue as soon as possible".

Rohan, a resident of SCB, said "the locals are vexed with never-ending issues in the SCB. As far as Cantonment is concerned, a formal memorandum has to be given by the State government to the Defence minister, but nothing has happened. Though the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued clear instructions to reopen all roads, the LMA is not doing." "No single development has been taken up in SCB. There is no proper health centre, educational institutions, no playgrounds. For several years our NGO has been fighting for our issues and representations have been given, but all fell on deaf ears," said S Ravindra, general secretary, Vikas Manch.