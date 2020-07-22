Secunderabad: Parents stage protest again over school fee

Secunderabad: Around 100 parents staged a protest in front of St Andrews School, Bowenpally, on Monday demanding that the school management reduce the fee by 50 per cent keeping in view the current pandemic crisis. They said that it was not fair on the part of the school management to call police to stop the peaceful protest.



"Following the last meeting with the management on July 14, we have come to the school to know about the decision taken regarding fee reduction. But the management did not come forward. In the name of tuition fees, the school is also charging for other facilities. We are ready to pay the tuition fee, but we won't be able to afford other facilities," said Vijay Kumar, a parent.

"Today, once again we gathered in front of school, as the management had assured us that they would take a decision on July 21. But they didn't stick to their words. The management should only take tuition and no other fees and reduce the fee by 50 per cent," said Krishna, parent of one of the students.