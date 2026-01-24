Secunderabad railway station changes parking arrangements

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway advised the passengers travelling by vehicles to the Secunderabad railway station to note the changes in parking arrangements with the ongoing redevelopment works at the station. According to the station authorities, the parking facilities at Platform No 1 have been temporarily suspended due to ongoing development works. Only pickup and drop-off will be permitted at this location.

Officials said that as part of the redevelopment, an access control system has been implemented on the Platform No. 10 side to prevent unauthorised parking and traffic obstruction. Vehicles entering this zone are allowed free pickup and drop-off for up to 15 minutes. Additional charges will be levied if vehicles exceed this limit without using designated parking areas.