Security enhanced for Messi tour in Hyderabad amid Kolkata stadium incidents

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to arrive in Hyderabad shortly, prompting extensive security arrangements at the Uppal stadium in light of recent incidents at the Kolkata stadium. Senior police officials have confirmed that precautionary measures are in place to prevent any untoward occurrences during the event.

In response to the Kolkata incident, the Rachakonda police are on high alert, with additional forces deployed at the Uppal stadium. Officials have stated that a three-tier security system is being implemented for Messi's visit, which includes Z-category security and the involvement of special forces. Messi is expected to arrive in a convoy of 20 vehicles.

Moreover, extensive security measures have also been established near the Falaknuma Palace in anticipation of Messi's arrival. The football star is in India as part of the much-publicised 'GOAT Tour'.