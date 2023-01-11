Security withdrawn to BJP leader

Warangal: Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao has come down heavily on the BRS government for removing his security. In a statement to the media here on Tuesday, he said that the government withdrew all his four gunmen provided to him. Pradeep Rao said, "This is nothing but a vindictive approach of the BRS Government to harass the Opposition leaders.

I recently joined the BJP leaving BRS. I have had four gunmen for my security for the last seven years. The gunmen were told to return to police headquarters without giving any information to me."

Pradeep Rao held Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender responsible for removing the security to him. The BRS government is aware of the fact that Narender had made instigating comments against the Opposition leaders. "Narender and the BRS Government are responsible if any untoward incident happens to me," Pradeep Rao said.

Pradeep Rao said that he had tried to contact the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath to know the reason behind withdrawing the security, but in vain.

It may be mentioned here that Pradeep Rao, the younger brother of minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, has been with the BRS until recently. He joined the BJP following differences with Narender. In fact, he worked hard for the victory of Narender in the 2018 elections.