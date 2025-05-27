Gadwal: In a dramatic and emotionally charged press meet held in Gadwal, the All India Ambedkar Youth Association exposed a massive scam in the cotton seed distribution system affecting farmers in the Nadigadda region. The association’s district president, Macherla Prakash, came down heavily on seed organizers and companies, accusing them of systematically cheating farmers through fake seed failure claims, price manipulation, and deliberate negligence.

"Seed Scam Exposed: Farmers Cheated, Youth Leaders Declare War on Exploitation".

Hans News Service Gadwal: (M. Veeresh )

In a dramatic and emotionally charged press meet held in Gadwal, the All India Ambedkar Youth Association exposed a massive scam in the cotton seed distribution system affecting farmers in the Nadigadda region. The association’s district president, Macherla Prakash, came down heavily on seed organizers and companies, accusing them of systematically cheating farmers through fake seed failure claims, price manipulation, and deliberate negligence.

“This is not just business—it’s a conspiracy to bankrupt our farmers,” Prakash thundered, highlighting how organizers are falsely branding viable seeds as failed, just to avoid responsibility and cut costs. “Farmers, already crushed by debts and drought, are now facing a new form of exploitation—corporate betrayal disguised as crop failure.”

Key Accusations:

Organizers and companies are faking seed failure despite seeds being viable.

Seed packet prices are deliberately kept high, but without fair returns or support to farmers.

Mandatory re-sampling of failed seeds is being skipped, leaving farmers without proof or compensation.

Distribution is being manipulated by middlemen instead of agricultural extension officers, leading to a complete lack of transparency.

Prakash demanded immediate action from the government, stating that if justice is not served, his organization will pursue legal routes and take the matter to the courts.

Protest Intensifies: District Petition Planned

In a major development, NHPS District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar announced a collective protest action. “We will not allow these organized frauds to continue. This is the final warning to the seed mafia. On Saturday, May 31st, we will march to the District Collector’s Office with the affected farmers and submit a formal petition demanding justice,” he declared.

The Real Cost: Farmer’s Trust

At the heart of the issue is the farmer’s faith in the system, which has been brutally violated. “They sow dreams with every seed. But when those seeds are tampered with, it's not just crops that fail—entire families collapse,” said Prakash.

Call for Reform

The association has put forward strong demands:

Distribute seeds only through Agricultural Extension Officers.

Increase packet prices transparently, ensuring benefits reach farmers.

Re-sample failed seeds under strict supervision to prevent scams.

Launch criminal proceedings against organizers and companies found guilty of cheating.

Growing Support

The movement is gaining momentum, with local leaders like Balgara Pratap, Putta Prasad, Bhimesh, Chandra, and Gabriel vowing to stand by the farmers till the end. The message is loud and clear: “We will not let another season go in vain. Farmers deserve justice, dignity, and protection.”

As the state looks on, Nadigadda’s farmers are no longer silent victims. They are ready to rise—and roar.