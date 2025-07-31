Seethakka commends Prajwala’s unwavering commitment in fight against sex trafficking

Hyderabad: An event on ‘World Day Against Trafficking In Persons’ was organised by PRAJWALA-An anti-trafficking organization founded by Padma Shri awardee Sunitha Krishnan, with key stakeholders from governments, civil society, local community networks, and like-minded individuals on Wednesday.

The event was organised at KNL Prasad Auditorium at Red Hills on Wednesday. According to UNODC estimates, a significant proportion of trafficking victims in India which is over 60 per cent were women and children, and many were exploited for commercial sex, forced labour, and domestic servitude. India continues to be a source, transit, and destination country, with traffickers increasingly using digital platforms for recruitment and exploitation.

Women and Child Welfare Minister D Seethakka commended Prajwala’s unwavering commitment in the fight against sex trafficking through its holistic interventions spanning prevention, rescue, rehabilitation, and reintegration. The Minister emphasized the critical need for multi-stakeholder collaboration and reinforced that ending human trafficking requires a unified approach from government agencies, civil society, and the public at large.

As part of the event, Seethakka felicitated eight Anti-Trafficking Champion from judiciary, police, survivors community and grass root level workers who have demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication in combating trafficking and supporting victims. She also formally released a set of comprehensive Training Manuals for Anganwadi workers, School Teachers and Village Office Assistants developed by Prajwala. These manuals are expected to play a crucial role in early identification, timely intervention, and victim support at the village and ward levels.

As part of the event, a poster reflecting the 2025 theme “Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End the Exploitation” was unveiled to amplify public awareness. Two impactful short films “The Game” and “Like, Subscribe and Share”, directed by eminent filmmaker Rajesh Touchriver were also released, powerfully portraying the growing menace of cyber-enabled human trafficking and the urgent need for digital vigilance.