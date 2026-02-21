Seethakka releases Coffee Table book on Medaram Jatara



Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya Seethakka on Friday released a Coffee Table book titled Goddess of Folk- Sammakka Sarlamma Jatara at Jyothi Rao Phule Praja Bhavan.

The Minister congratulated the Kakatiya Heritage Trust for documenting the festival, noting that the Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jatara has become a symbol of tribal self-respect and the unique culture of Telangana.

She remarked that the recognition of Ramappa Temple as a World Heritage Site remains a matter of pride for the state, attributing much of that success to the Kakatiya Heritage Trust. Drawing parallels with the heritage status granted to Bengal’s Durga Puja and Diwali, she stated that the government is working to secure international recognition for the Medaram Jatara in the living heritage category.

She urged historians, sociologists, and anthropologists to collaborate on this initiative, promising full government support.

The Minister emphasised that the story of the sacrifice made by Sammakka and Saralamma remains etched in the hearts of the people. She noted that while every festival is unique, the splendour of Medaram is attracting global attention. Expressing personal pride as a child of the Koya race, she reaffirmed that the history of Medaram belongs to the people and future generations must remember the heroes who gave their lives for the community.