Seethakka seeks govt help for huts burnt tribals

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Mulugu MLA Seethakka alias Dansari Anasuya on Friday visited the tribal hamlet in Mulugu where around 40 huts gutted fire during fire accident. She interacted with the victims and assured them of all possible help. Addressing the media, she requested the government to immediately come to rescue of the tribals who have lost their huts in fire mishap and now are on roads. Seethakka said that she had done possible help to the tribals since the fire mishap has taken place by providing food and other materials. She sought permission from the government to allow these tribals to set up their huts in the same area to live their lives.

Earlier in the day, in massive fire accident, around 40 huts got gutted in fire. The incident took place in tribal hamlet, Mulugu on intervening nights of Thursday and Friday. It is believed that due to fire mishap around 40 huts was gutted in fire. The police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police said that no casualties reported in the mishap. It is believed that fire might have spread due to heavy winds which turned the huts into ashes. The police registered a case of fire mishap and are investigating.

It is said that few farmers had lit fire to burn their paddy field which spread due to heavy winds to the huts. The tribals requested the government to save them from this horrific time.