Seethakka urges awareness drives on pitfalls of RO water

Hyderabad: Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Dhanasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Wednesday asked the officials to take steps to create confidence and awareness among the people regarding the drinking water being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha and reduce the dependence on the RO (Reverse Osmosis) plants.

The Minister expressed displeasure that despite spending thousands of crores of rupees on the Mission Bhagiratha system, people were still relying on RO plants and borewell water. A meeting of the Mission Bhagirath Board was held at the office of Minister Seethakka in the Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Minister suggested that awareness programmes should be organised in every gram panchayat for the people about the clean drinking water being supplied through Mission Bhagiratha. She said that the people should be explained what kind of problems RO water and borewell water would cause in the long run. She said that special drives should be organised so that people can use the drinking water supplied through Mission Bhagiratha.

Seethakka ordered that a crash programme should be held in February and March to prepare the department officials and panchayats so that drinking water problems do not arise during the upcoming summer season.