Seismic microzonation vital for safe cities: IIT Indore Professor

Stressing the urgent need for earthquake-resilient urban planning, Neelima Satyam Devarakonda, Institute Chair Professor of Civil Engineering at IIT Indore, has highlighted the importance of seismic microzonation in rapidly urbanising centres such as Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Speaking to a media delegation organised by the Press Information Bureau, she explained that detailed seismic microzonation studies allow precise assessment of ground behaviour during earthquakes, enabling the formulation of building codes and design guidelines that enhance structural safety from the foundation stage onward.

Under her leadership, the GeoHazards Research Laboratory at IIT Indore has been conducting advanced studies in seismic hazard assessment, landslide monitoring, debris flow modelling, and sustainable coastal protection. The lab has already published 146 research papers in reputed international journals and secured six patents, reflecting its pioneering contributions to disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Satyam’s team has carried out detailed seismic hazard analyses and site response studies for Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, integrating geological, geotechnical, and seismic data. Their findings reveal that certain areas in Vijayawada, particularly near reservoirs, are vulnerable to soil liquefaction during strong tremors. In Visakhapatnam, the stratigraphy of sand, silt, and gravel layers significantly influences site response, potentially amplifying ground shaking during earthquakes. She emphasised that while earthquakes cannot be predicted or prevented, risk-sensitive development is crucial.

Urban planners, construction firms, and infrastructure developers must adopt location-specific design codes and safety measures. Her team has provided scientific recommendations for earthquake-resistant foundations, resilient infrastructure, and risk-informed urban planning.

The research also extends to rainfall-induced slope failures and soil instability. By integrating soil water pressure measurements, moisture variations, and physics-based mechanical models, her team has developed early warning systems to better predict failure conditions. Satyam underscored that the ultimate goal of these studies is to support sustainable infrastructure, smart city development, and nationwide disaster risk reduction.

By linking geotechnical science with policy frameworks, construction standards, and real-time monitoring systems, the IIT Indore GeoHazards Lab is actively contributing to safer and more resilient cities. She concluded by noting that seismic microzonation is not merely an academic exercise but a practical necessity for cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, where rapid urbanisation and local geological conditions demand scientifically informed planning.