Senior actor Manchala Suryanarayana dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Senior actor Manchala Suryanarayana who appeared in various movies and Television serials died of a heart attack here at his house in Rajeev Nagar colony in Erragadda on Saturday.

Suryanarayana who was residing at Green Park residency apartments in Rajeev Nagar colony suffered chest pain on Saturday and was shifted to a private hospital. He breathed last while undergoing treatment.

His family members said that Manchala Suryanarayana had taken part in the serial shooting three days ago. Born on January 1, 1948, in Timmapuram near Kakinada, Suryanarayana ventured into the entertainment industry with the film 'Vivaha Bhojanambu'. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

Currently, he was working in the serials such as Manasu Mamatha, Vadinamma, Rama Chakkani Seetha. He is remembered for his roles in Ruthuragalu and Adadhi.

Suryanarayana's family members held his last rites at Erragadda cemetery following COVID-19 norms.