Senior Citizens’ Week Celebrated with Special Events in Jogulamba Gadwal

Gadwal: Special programs were organized for senior citizens on Saturday under the auspices of the Women, Child, and Senior Citizens Welfare Department at the premises of the Gadwal Retired Employees’ Office. As part of the celebrations, engaging activities such as carroms, chess, and singing competitions were conducted to encourage and entertain senior citizens, who expressed great joy and enthusiasm while participating.

District Child Welfare Officer Sunanda stated that the event was aimed at promoting awareness about the health, well-being, and social participation of senior citizens, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to ensure their welfare. A rally was also conducted to spread this message among the public.

Staff from the Women, Child, and Senior Citizens Welfare Department, along with Retired Employees’ Association President M. Lakshmireddy, General Secretary Chakradhar, members Balakrishna Rao, Balaswamy, and local citizens actively took part in the program.