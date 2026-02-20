Senior Congress Leader T. Jeevan Reddy Hospitalised Amid Health Concerns

Senior Congress Party figure and former MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was taken seriously ill on Saturday. His condition suddenly worsened, prompting family members to urgently take him to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

It is initially believed that food poisoning may be the cause of his illness. However, his family has indicated that he is also under significant mental stress due to ongoing political developments in the state. They suggest that concerns over recent political manoeuvrings and party changes have contributed to his condition.

Doctors at NIMS are providing emergency treatment and are closely monitoring his health. Medical sources have assured that there is no cause for alarm. Many Congress leaders and supporters, upon hearing of Jeevan Reddy’s illness, have extended their wishes for his speedy recovery.