  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Senior Congress Leader T. Jeevan Reddy Hospitalised Amid Health Concerns

  • Created On:  20 Feb 2026 1:19 PM IST
Senior Congress Leader T. Jeevan Reddy Hospitalised Amid Health Concerns
X

Senior Congress Party figure and former MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was taken seriously ill on Saturday. His condition suddenly worsened, prompting family members to urgently take him to NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad.

It is initially believed that food poisoning may be the cause of his illness. However, his family has indicated that he is also under significant mental stress due to ongoing political developments in the state. They suggest that concerns over recent political manoeuvrings and party changes have contributed to his condition.

Doctors at NIMS are providing emergency treatment and are closely monitoring his health. Medical sources have assured that there is no cause for alarm. Many Congress leaders and supporters, upon hearing of Jeevan Reddy’s illness, have extended their wishes for his speedy recovery.

Tags

T Jeevan Reddy hospitalised NIMS HyderabadSenior Congress leader health concernSuspected food poisoning casePolitical stress impact on healthFormer MLC Jeevan Reddy treatment
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarma's assertions on Gaurav Gogoi's Pak links

Assam CM involved in personal attacks: Priyanka Gandhi on Sarmas assertions on Gaurav Gogois Pak links

National News

More
Share it
X